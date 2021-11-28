Cabarrus Calendar

Cabarrus Extension and Community Association (ECA) is offering two holiday classes at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office, 715 Cabarrus Ave., Concord. Class 1 will be Pin Wheel Wreath, led by Joyce Kluttz, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy creating beautiful wreaths for your door or wall. Participants are asked to bring holiday wrapping paper of their choice, scissors and a ruler. Heavier paper is more difficult to work with. Cost is $4 per person. Class 2 is a Holiday Angel Ornament, led by Barbara Looney from 1-2:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided and you will be using decorative mesh. You will complete two ornaments if time permits. Cost is $5 per person. To register, make checks payable to Cabarrus County ECA and mail to Joyce Kluttz, ECA Treasurer, 3201 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord, NC 28025. Indicate which class/classes you are registering for. For more information, call N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center, at 704-920-3310 weekdays.