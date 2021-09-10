Cabarrus Calendar

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are offering items made by members as well as some new and gently used items for sale. The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Thursday, Sept. 30

MED instead of MEDS for Better Health will be the topic of a six-week series of programs beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, and meeting weekly until Thursday, Nov. 4, at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Sessions will meet weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $12 per person for the six-week series, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay online at cabarruscounty.us/register, by mail or in person with cash or check payable to: Cabarrus County. Call 704-920-3310 weekdays for details.

Saturday, Oct. 2