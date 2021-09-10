Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, Sept. 10
The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly counties invites the community to the groundbreaking celebration for the new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter at 10 a.m. at the corner of 216 Patterson Ave. SE and Ashlyn Drive, Concord.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The 36th Misenheimer Family Reunion will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the K&W Cafeteria, 349P Copperfield Blvd., Concord. For more information, a Facebook page about the reunion can be found at https:www.facebook.com/groups/1493711177554383.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
National recording country artist David Nail is the headline performer of the Rockin’ the Burg concert at Harrisburg Park at 6 p.m. Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg concert series is free to the public and features food trucks, inflatables and a beer garden.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punches Diner from 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses, everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, come and renew old friendships. If you have questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.
Friday, Sept. 17
The Sol Harmony Fest will be held at Noah Brand Farms, 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury, with vendors, yoga, workshops, food trucks and camping. For details, visit SolHarmonyfest.com.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Sunday, Sept. 19
Tuesday, Sept. 21
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is having its first General Meeting of the new year. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. The speaker will be Jazmin G. Caldwell, a partner and attorney at Elder Law & Estate Planning Solutions of the Piedmont.
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are offering items made by members as well as some new and gently used items for sale. The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord.
Thursday, Sept. 30
MED instead of MEDS for Better Health will be the topic of a six-week series of programs beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, and meeting weekly until Thursday, Nov. 4, at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Sessions will meet weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $12 per person for the six-week series, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay online at cabarruscounty.us/register, by mail or in person with cash or check payable to: Cabarrus County. Call 704-920-3310 weekdays for details.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Laurel Park Arts/Craft Show will be held with artists and crafters from Laurel Park and the surrounding area. Many items to choose from. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 9. Laurel Park is a subdivision on George Liles Boulevard in Concord.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Outdoor Flu Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. The clinic is open to any interested adult and will be hosted by the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) members and their Health and Wellness Committee. Shots will be available for adults, including those who are 65 and older. Adults should bring identification and their insurance card. For more details and to preregister, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Saturday, Oct. 16
Saturday, Oct. 23
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
