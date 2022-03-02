Cabarrus Calendar

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will hold its Spring Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the museum, 1100 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant. Reserve a space by calling 704-436-6612. Spaces are $15 each and free for ECHS members.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Sunday, March 13

The Piedmont Prime Time Community Band is presenting a spring concert titled “American Cameos” at 4 p.m. at Kannapolis Middle School, 1000 Virginia Dare St. The band consists of community members of all ages from the local area. This will be the first concert directed by Chris White, who is also the band director at Hickory Ridge High School. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Wednesday, March 16