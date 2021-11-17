Cabarrus Calendar

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of creative arts in order to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade, and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.

Saturday, Dec. 4

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord, is having a Boston Butts for Christmas sale. Cost is $35 each and a quart of slaw is $5. Must preorder and pay at church on Dec. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Pickup will be Dec. 23 from 2-4 p.m.