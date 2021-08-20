Cabarrus Calendar

Old Courthouse Theatre will hold auditions for “Blessed Assurance” at 7 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 23. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and are open to anyone interested in performing. All roles are available. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 7-9 p.m. It will be directed by Dr. Wrenn Goodrum and will run from Oct. 14-24.

Monday, Aug. 23

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.