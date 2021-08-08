Cabarrus Calendar

Annual Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive, Hot Dog and Bake Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave. in Kannapolis.

The Concord Logan Optimist Club will be sponsoring a Back-to-School Fall Festival to be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Caldwell Park in Concord. The Festival is in conjunction with the Samaritan’s Feet Shoe giveaway. There will be school supplies, baby diapers and wipes given away.

Monday, Aug. 16

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.