Monday, Sept. 18

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S., Concord.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A Griefshare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road., NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, through Oct. 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will hold its General Meeting at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County, 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. Visitors are welcome. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Kannapolis Farmers Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Epworth United Methodist Church will have a hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Epworth is located at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord . For deliveries call 704-786-5500.

Friday, Sept. 22

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

Monday, Sept. 25

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

The Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S., Concord.

Thursday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 30

The Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring St. NW Concord, hosts "A Night with Elvis" by Jacob Eder, a tribute to Elvis. The show begins at 7 p.m. Eder comes to the main stage at Old Courthouse Theatre and performs his tribute to Elvis with his original country music and covers. Tickets are $20 and are available online www.octconcord.com or at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

The author of “Pearl’s Kaleidoscope, Reflections of a 95-year-old African American Woman’s Life” will be hold a book signing in Concord from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Allen Small Family Life Center at Price Memorial AME Zion Church at 192 Spring St. SW.

Monday, Oct. 2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 4

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Saint James The Greater 69th Parish BBQ will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. People may dine in or take out. To order ahead of time on the day of the event, please call 704-720-0600 extension 24. The church is located at 139 Manor Ave, SW, Concord.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Friday, Oct. 6

Saturday, Oct. 7

