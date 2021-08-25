Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, Aug. 26

American Red Cross blood drives will be held at Embassy Suites Concord Golf Resort and Spa, 5400 John Q Hammons Drive NW, from 2-4:30 p.m. and CK Select Real Estate, 142 Cabarrus Ave. E., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Friday, Aug. 27

Old Courthouse Theatre’s performance of “Godspell” will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door—seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

Saturday, Aug. 28

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Sunday, Aug. 29