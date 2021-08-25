Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, Aug. 26
American Red Cross blood drives will be held at Embassy Suites Concord Golf Resort and Spa, 5400 John Q Hammons Drive NW, from 2-4:30 p.m. and CK Select Real Estate, 142 Cabarrus Ave. E., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Friday, Aug. 27
Old Courthouse Theatre’s performance of “Godspell” will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door—seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Old Courthouse Theatre’s performance of “Godspell” will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door—seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Old Courthouse Theatre’s performance of “Godspell” will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Monday, Aug. 30
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Cabarrus chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 2400 Rock Hill Church Road in Concord. ALL veterans are invited to come out and meet other veterans and learn about their benefits
Saturday, Sept. 4
Royal Oaks Youth Group will hold a Car Show and Fair Festival at 904 Texas St., Kannapolis. All proceeds go to Blue Line Brotherhood. For more information, email Matthew Geelen at royaloaksbaptist@email.com.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Friday, Sept. 10
The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly counties invites the community to the groundbreaking celebration for the new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter at 10 a.m. at the corner of 216 Patterson Ave. SE and Ashlyn Drive, Concord.
Saturday, Sept. 11
The 36th Misenheimer Family Reunion will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m., at the K&W Cafeteria, 349P Copperfield Blvd., Concord. For more information a Facebook page about the reunion can be found at https:www.facebook.com/groups/1493711177554383.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punches Diner 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. Please come and renew old friendships If you have questions Contact Gayla Spears 704-786-0333.
Friday, Sept. 17
The Sol Harmony Fest will be held at Noah Brand Farms, 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury, with vendors, yoga, workshops, food trucks and camping. For details visit SolHarmonyfest.com
Saturday, Sept. 18
The Sol Harmony Fest will be held at Noah Brand Farms, 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury, with vendors, yoga, workshops, food trucks and camping. For details visit SolHarmonyfest.com
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products
Sunday, Sept. 19
The Sol Harmony Fest will be held at Noah Brand Farms, 250 Ridenhour Road, Salisbury, with vendors, yoga, workshops, food trucks and camping. For details visit SolHarmonyfest.com
Saturday, Sept. 25
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are offering items made by our members as well as some new and gently used items for sale. The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Concord.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 1 class reunion at the Cabarrus Country Club. To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event, go to https://srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products
