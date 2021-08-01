Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Aug. 16

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 18