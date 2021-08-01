Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Aug. 2
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Aug. 9
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Saturday, Aug. 14
Annual Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive, Hot Dog and Bake Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave. in Kannapolis.
Monday, Aug. 16
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Saturday, Aug. 21
Monday, Aug. 23
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Friday, Sept. 10
The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly counties invites the community to the groundbreaking celebration for the new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter at 10 a.m. at the corner of 216 Patterson Ave. SE and Ashlyn Drive, Concord.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 1 class reunion at the Cabarrus Country Club. To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event, go to https://srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.