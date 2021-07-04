Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, July 5

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

Tuesday, July 6

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite 8461, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

Tomatoes and Salsa hands-on workshop will teach how to preserve local tomatoes using a water bath canner as you prepare both tomatoes and salsa. Class will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027. For more information, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be hosted by the city of Concord at the Brown Operations Center, 850 Warren Coleman Blvd., from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.