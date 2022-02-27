Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Feb. 27

Old Courthouse Theatre presents Nana Does Vegas by Katherine DiSavino. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for the hottest show in Las Vegas. Showtime is 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Monday, Feb. 28

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, March 2

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Friday, March 4