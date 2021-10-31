Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Oct. 31
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d’oeuvres at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Wine, beer, soda and wine slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
Thursday, Nov. 4
All veterans are invited to Cabarrus County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) who will meet at 7 p.m. at 2400 Rock Hill Church Road in Concord. Come out and get involved with fellow veterans.
Saturday, Nov. 6
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Midland Chapter 260 O.E.S. is having a Chicken & Dumplings Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Chicken and dumplings, slaw, green beans, desserts and drinks available for eat-in or carryout. Union Lodge Masonic Temple is at 9650 U.S. Highway 601, Midland (intersection of Cal Bost Road and Highway 601).
Tuesday, Nov. 9
A creative Basketry Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Make a “Frosty the Doorman,” which will be a cute hanging for your door or doorknob. You will also paint Frosty during the class. Cost is $32, and preregistration and prepayment is required. Class size will be limited to allow social distancing, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. You can register online at cabarruscounty.us/register or in person at the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Cabarrus County Center, weekdays. Bring the exact cash or check. You can also mail a check payable to Cabarrus County to register for the class. For more information, call 704-920-3310.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
The Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) is conducting its annual supply drive for the Salisbury Veterans (VA) hospital residents. Interested community members are invited to drop off supplies weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, through Wednesday, Nov. 10. ECA members will deliver the items to the VA Hospital. Personal toiletries, new large-size men’s underwear and socks are needed. Gently used books and puzzles are welcome as well as word searches and crossword puzzles. For details, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
The Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will be having its annual BBQ fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $10 per pound or $10 for three sandwiches. Homemade desserts will be available. The church is at 6525 Morehead Road, Harrisburg.
Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Supper/Bazaar with a drive-thru, carryout BBQ chicken supper from 4 p.m. until sold out. Cost is $10 per plate and includes half a barbecue chicken, baked beans, potato salad, slaw, roll and pound cake. The bazaar will be held in the Shelter from 3 p.m. until sold out. Proceeds go to local and global missions. The Fellowship Hall/Shelter is at 18874 Bear Creek Church Road, Mount Pleasant.
Thursday, Nov. 18
The annual HOLIDAY FUN EXPRESS hosted by the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) and the Family and Consumer Sciences Program will be in the Cabarrus Rooms at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and hot tea available. The program begins at 10 a.m. ECA members and friends will be sharing quick and easy holiday decorating ideas, gifts and recipes. ECA members will be hosting a “Win-Me” event for holiday shopping that will benefit Cabarrus County ECA nonprofit community programs. “Win-Me” tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Attendance will be limited, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Cost is $5 per person. Preregistration is required. Register online at www.cabarruscounty.us/register, in person at the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, on workdays, or by mail. Make checks payable to Cabarrus County. For more information, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Saturday, Nov. 20
The Women's Auxiliary and Team Honeycutt are hosting an Angel Tree Drive-By, Drop Off Clothing Drive at the Team Honeycutt/Allen Tate Realtors Parking Lot at 13339 Concord Parkway N. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The angels (boys and girls) range from newborns to 12 years old. New clothing suggestions: coats, hoodies, long-sleeved T-shirts, jogging and sleep pants and shoes with the biggest need in the 7- to 12-year-old (sizes 7/8-youth XXL) age group. The group will also be collecting new children’s books, ages preschool through 14, for the Angels.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.