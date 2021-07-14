Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, July 15
An American Red Cross blood drive will be at the Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, from 2:30-7 p.m.
Friday, July 16
The city of Kannapolis Fire Department is sponsoring a food drive to benefit the Cooperative Christian Ministry Food Pantry. Drop off non-perishable food items from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.
Saturday, July 17
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 19
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 20
The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Association meets for lunch at Punchy’s Diner from 11 a.m. until. If you have any questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 24
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 26
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 27
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 31
Downtown Concord’s Small Business Saturday will be on Union Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for outdoor shopping with downtown businesses along with other special activities.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Aug. 9
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 14
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, Aug. 16
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
