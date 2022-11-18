Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, November 18

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Midway UMC Sausage Biscuit Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. There will also be a bake sale, craft sale, vendor’s sale and raffle. The church is located at 708 South Main Street in Kannapolis.

Monday, November 21

Tuesday, November 22

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

Thursday, November 24

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, November 25

Saturday, November 26

Monday, November 28

Tuesday, November 29

Thursday, December 1

Friday, December 2

Saturday, December 3

New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord, is selling Boston butts and turkey breasts for Christmas. You must preorder and pay at New Gilead Scout Hut) on Saturday, Dec. 3, between 1-3 p.m. Pick up will be on Friday, Dec. 23, between 2-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for a Boston butt or turkey breast and $5 for quart of slaw.

Monday, December 5

Tuesday, December 6

GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. You are invited to join us for this encouraging seminar at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, Concord, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Wednesday, December 7

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, December 8

Friday, December 9

Saturday, December 10

Saturday, December 17

Wreaths Across America will work with Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to place wreaths on Cabarrus County veterans graves Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at noon. For more information, to sponsor a wreath or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/NC0329

