Cabarrus Calendar

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Friday, Dec. 17

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Saturday, Dec. 18

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

2nd Annual Festival of Trees and Pop Up Shop will be held at Barber-Scotia College. A drive-thru will be from 4-8 p.m. Gifts for all. Special gifts for seniors. For more information on tree decorating, call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920 and on the Pop Up Shop, call Kenthia Brooks at 704-670-7261.

Sunday, Dec. 19