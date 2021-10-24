Cabarrus Calendar

The annual HOLIDAY FUN EXPRESS hosted by the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) and the Family and Consumer Sciences Program will be in the Cabarrus Rooms at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and hot tea available. The program begins at 10 a.m. ECA members and friends will be sharing quick and easy holiday decorating ideas, gifts and recipes. ECA members will be hosting a “Win-Me” event for your holiday shopping that will benefit Cabarrus County ECA nonprofit community programs. “Win-Me” tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Attendance will be limited, masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Cost is $5 per person. Preregistration is required. Register online at www.cabarruscounty.us/register, in person at the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord on workdays, or by mail. Make checks payable to Cabarrus County. For more information, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.