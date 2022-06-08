Cabarrus Calendar

Thursday, June 9

Kannapolis Farmers Market is open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. Vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, spices, crafts, and prepared foods and sauces.

Friday, June 10

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Wednesday, June 15

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center presents Pickle Making. It will be a hands-on class to introduce the easy art of quick process pickles using a boiling water bath canner. Equipment needed will be discussed as we use fresh local cucumbers in this class. Pickled products can add "spice" to your meals and make great gifts! Cost per person is $10. Class date will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Registration assistance call 704-920-3310 weekdays

Thursday, June 16

Cooking with Cabarrus College: Join the college in celebrating its 80th anniversary by learning how to cook healthy meals for yourself and your family. Free, virtual healthy cooking class with registered dietitian nutritionist Alicia Knetsche of the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA. Visit CabarrusCollege.edu/Cooking to register for a Zoom link and shopping list for the class. The class begins at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Saturday, June 18

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Monday, June 20

Thursday, June 23

Friday, June 24

Saturday, June 25

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 White St. NW, will have a drive-thru BBQ chicken sale from 11 a.m. until sold out. The plate will include: 1/2 BBQ chicken, baked beans, red slaw and bread. $12. per plate.

Monday, June 27

Thursday, June 30

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Thursday, July 14

NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center presents Canning Tomatoes. It will be a hands-on workshop to teach how to preserve the abundant local tomatoes we enjoy and will be using a water bath canner. Salsa recipes will also be shared during the class. Cost per person is $10. Class will be offered from 1-4 p.m. Registration assistance call 704-920-3310 weekdays

