Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, June 26
The Concord-Cabarrus Juneteenth Celebration Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St., Concord. The celebration includes music, African drumming, voter registration drive, an African attire fashion show and more. For details, visit www.concordcabarrusjuneteenth.org.
The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.
Mount Pleasant will have a day-long celebration of Independence Day. The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum will have special exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A downtown open house is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. The Independence Day Parade starts at 5 p.m. 73 & Main will have a cookout on the patio at 3 p.m. Cafe Lentz will have a cookout on the patio at 5:30 p.m. There will be music by country stars Walter Finley and April Dawn, followed by music with Josh Sanders. Fireworks caps the celebration at 9:30 p.m.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Downton Concord will have the monthly Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, June 28
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, June 29
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, July 3
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 4
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 5
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Wednesday, July 7
Tomatoes and Salsa hands-on workshop will teach how to preserve local tomatoes using a water bath canner as you prepare both tomatoes and salsa. Class will be offered from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Registration can be done in person on weekdays or online at www.cabarruscounty.us. Checks can be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to: Food Preservation Classes, c/o NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027.
Saturday, July 10
New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Call in orders to 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, July 11
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, July 12
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
