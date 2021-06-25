Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, June 26

The Concord-Cabarrus Juneteenth Celebration Festival will be from noon to 6 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St., Concord. The celebration includes music, African drumming, voter registration drive, an African attire fashion show and more. For details, visit www.concordcabarrusjuneteenth.org.

The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.

Mount Pleasant will have a day-long celebration of Independence Day. The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society Museum will have special exhibits open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A downtown open house is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. The Independence Day Parade starts at 5 p.m. 73 & Main will have a cookout on the patio at 3 p.m. Cafe Lentz will have a cookout on the patio at 5:30 p.m. There will be music by country stars Walter Finley and April Dawn, followed by music with Josh Sanders. Fireworks caps the celebration at 9:30 p.m.

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.