Cabarrus celebrates employee longevity

CONCORD – Cabarrus County recently recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2020 through a special virtual ceremony.

The group of 139 employees totaled 1,550 years of service to Cabarrus County residents.

The ceremony included remarks from County Manager Mike Downs and Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. A presentation slideshow recognized employees who achieved 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service, and those who retired from the County over the past year. Special video tributes honored the achievements of employees with 30 or more years of service.

In his remarks, Commissioner Morris commended the group for their dedication.

“Amid a pandemic, you’ve found it within yourself to be present and carry out your very difficult work with enthusiasm,” he said. “Whether you sign in from your County office or from your kitchen table, you devote your skill and talents to our mission and the people we serve.”

The ceremony is available for viewing in multiple formats:

· Watch on Cabarrus County’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/oOOX3xodEnw

· View and share the video on Facebook and LinkedIn, @CabarrusCounty