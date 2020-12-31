Cabarrus celebrates employee longevity

CONCORD – Cabarrus County recently recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2020 through a special virtual ceremony.
The group of 139 employees totaled 1,550 years of service to Cabarrus County residents.
The ceremony included remarks from County Manager Mike Downs and Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. A presentation slideshow recognized employees who achieved 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service, and those who retired from the County over the past year. Special video tributes honored the achievements of employees with 30 or more years of service.
In his remarks, Commissioner Morris commended the group for their dedication.
“Amid a pandemic, you’ve found it within yourself to be present and carry out your very difficult work with enthusiasm,” he said. “Whether you sign in from your County office or from your kitchen table, you devote your skill and talents to our mission and the people we serve.”
The ceremony is available for viewing in multiple formats:
· Watch on Cabarrus County’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/oOOX3xodEnw
· View and share the video on Facebook and LinkedIn, @CabarrusCounty
· Catch the broadcast on CabCoTV (Spectrum Cable channel 22) each day 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. through January 3.
Cabarrus County Service Award Honorees
45 years of service
Christine Barrier, NC Cooperative Extension
30 years of service
Perry Gabriel, Active Living and Parks
Jimmy Lentz, EMS
25 years
Kim Allred, EMS
James Bailey, Sheriff’s Office
David Burchett, Sheriff’s Office
Randall Foster, IAM
Michael Harris, Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Hodges, Human Services
Jason Miller, IAM
Kevin Pfister, Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Tierney, Sheriff’s Office
20 years
Celeste Beacham, Human Services
Daron Cardwell, ITS
John Eury, Library
Ashley Fisher, Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Foutz, EMS
Cindy Hall, Human Services
Wendy Holmes, Sheriff’s Office
Michael Martocchio, Sheriff’s Office
Kelly Sifford, Planning and Development
Angel Sloop, Human Services
Luke Szabo, Sheriff’s Office
Connie White, IAM
15 years
Daniel Adcock, Sheriff’s Office
Kim Bond, Sheriff’s Office
Robert Brown, IAM
DeShawna Christian, Human Services
Grady Christie, Sheriff’s Office
Jason Cook, ITS
Rene Dorton, Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Edwards, Sheriff’s Office
Tara Ferrell, Human Services
Matt Fisher, Sheriff’s Office
Josh Harless, Sheriff’s Office
Shawia Harris, Human Services
Jessica Hillie, Human Services
Darren Hinson, Sheriff’s Office
Lisa Hooper, Board of Elections
Marci Jones, ITS
Teresa Kiser, Active Living and Parks
Ashley Leopard, Human Services
Melissa Lilly, Register of Deeds
Christopher Mills, EMS
Julie Myers, Human Services
Lewis Peck, Sheriff’s Office
Eugene Roberts, Sheriff’s Office
Patricia Rogers, Tax Administration
Rachael Santiago, Sheriff’s Office
Jamie Smith, Human Services
Kimberley Speaks, Human Services
Claudette Tarte, Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Verble, Sheriff’s Office
Scott Zeman, Sheriff’s Office
10 years
Kelly Batalha, Human Services
Leonique Brown, Human Services
Melissa Buckholz, EMS
Matthew Carlson, Active Living and Parks
Justin Eudy, Tax Administration
Monty Eudy, IAM
Kimberly Fountain, Human Services
William Hamilton, Active Living and Parks
Cynthia Holloway, Human Services
Sarah Kinney, Sheriff’s Office
Mylene Laws, Human Services
Elaine Miller, Human Services
Jonathan Poole, Active Living and Parks
Aaron Rankin, Sheriff’s Office
Tommy Readling, Tax Administration
Kate Sharpe, County Fair
Gerald Williams, Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Wilson, Sheriff’s Office
5 years
Ashley Allen, Human Resources
Rachel Anderson, Human Services
Melchor Astudillo, EMS
Elizabeth Baltes, Library
Anna Barnhardt, Sheriff’s Office
Erin Beall, EMS
Theresa Clair, Finance
James Collins, IAM
Leslie Cooke, Human Services
Julian Cooper, Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Cruz, EMS
Lori Cummings, Human Services
Katie Currin, EMS
Andrew Dextre, ITS
Lindsey Dorsett, Human Services
Jason Dry, Sheriff’s Office
Tiffany Eastman, Human Services
Robert Frasier, Sheriff’s Office
April Funderburke, Finance
Theresa Gause, IAM
Renee Goodnight, NC Cooperative Extension
Jim Haggerty, IAM
Randall Hargrove, Human Services
Alisha Harris, Board of Elections, Lauren Hill, NC Cooperative Extension
Jenny Hollis, Tax Administration
Chandler Hooks, Sheriff’s Office
Shannon Jackson, Sheriff’s Office
Tammy Jacobs, EMS
Rebekah Jarrell, Library
Laura Jolly, Library
Andrew Kelley, Sheriff’s Office
Lacy LaRock, Human Services
Ligia Larsen, Tax Administration
Catherine Lavoie, Human Services
Bryce Lowery, Jr., Planning and Development
Chelsea Lytal, Library
Autriece Marin, Human Services
Cecil McClenney, Sheriff’s Office
David McEachern, Planning and Development
Jenny Meeseree, Library
Steve Morehouse, Tax Administration
Rickey Moss, Sheriff’s Office
Miranda Murphy, Library
Candy Overcash, Library
Dana Pastores, Human Services
Josefina Perez, IAM
Beth Prymock, Human Services
Leslie Reimer, Tax Administration
Peticia Ritch, Finance
Mary Robinson, Human Services
Michelle Russ, Human Services
Matthew Saunders, ITS
Allison Shackelford, Sheriff’s Office
Nicole Shapiro, EMS
Van Shaw, Sheriff’s Office
T’halese Steen, Human Services
Jason Varner, ITS
Charlotte Windley, Sheriff’s Office
Katrina Wolford, Human Services
Elizabeth Womble, EMS
Retirees
David Allred, Sheriff’s Office
Gerald Anderson, EMS
Daniel Barrier, Sheriff’s Office
David Baxter, Communications and Outreach
Brenda Beaufort, Sheriff’s Office
Angie Caldwell, Human Services
John Cooper, EMS
Joyce Dennis, Tax Administration
Susan Fearrington, Finance
Thomas Franklin, IAM
Deborah Helms, Board of Elections
Tammie Horton, IAM
Joseph Howell, Human Services
Ashley Johnson, Human Services
Dawn Josiah, Tax Administration
Priscilla McWaters, Active Living and Parks
Dana Mullis, Human Services
Stanley Parnell, Human Services
Lennie Rivera, Sheriff’s Office
Cathy Rucker, Human Services
Bobby Smith, Emergency Management
Jody Smith, Sheriff’s Office
Terry Starnes, Sheriff’s Office
Heather Starnes, Sheriff’s Office
Jason Thomas, Sheriff’s Office