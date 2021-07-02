Cabarrus celebrates Independence Day

Now’s the time to sign up for the Summer Reading Program. The “Tails and Tales” theme promotes creative thinking, imagination and storytelling.

This year, the library is offering both virtual and in-person programming.

The Summer Reading Program is open to all Cabarrus residents and runs through August 1. The program allows participants to log reading time and take part in a variety of age-appropriate literary activities—like reading, games, discussion and story development. Participants are divided into three groups (birth to 12, 13 to 18 and 19 and older).

Here's more information:

• Pick up a reading log at any branch of the library OR register through the Beanstack app or website https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org

• Check off at least one activity for each of the seven badges

• Reading requirements vary depending on age

For more information, visit the Library System’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @CabarrusCountyLibrary, and website, www.cabarruscounty.us/library. To learn more about Beanstack, visit https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org.

