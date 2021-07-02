Cabarrus celebrates Independence Day

CONCORD – County offices are closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Parks
All Cabarrus County parks are open July 4. Frank Liske Park is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Camp T.N. Spencer Park is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No outside fireworks are permitted at any of the Cabarrus County parks.
Activity schedules at Frank Liske Park are as follows:
Mini golf:
July 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Paddleboats:
July 3: noon to 5 p.m.
July 4: noon to 5 p.m.
July 5: Closed
Due to a regional lifeguard shortage, the pool at Camp T.N. Spencer Park is closed until current vacancies are filled.
Library
The Harrisburg Branch of the Cabarrus County Library will close on Saturday, July 3 to accommodate town Fourth of July preparations. All branches of the library are closed on Monday, July 5 and will resume operations July 6.
Now’s the time to sign up for the Summer Reading Program. The “Tails and Tales” theme promotes creative thinking, imagination and storytelling.
This year, the library is offering both virtual and in-person programming.
The Summer Reading Program is open to all Cabarrus residents and runs through August 1. The program allows participants to log reading time and take part in a variety of age-appropriate literary activities—like reading, games, discussion and story development. Participants are divided into three groups (birth to 12, 13 to 18 and 19 and older).
Here's more information:
• Pick up a reading log at any branch of the library OR register through the Beanstack app or website https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org
• Check off at least one activity for each of the seven badges
• Reading requirements vary depending on age
For more information, visit the Library System’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @CabarrusCountyLibrary, and website, www.cabarruscounty.us/library. To learn more about Beanstack, visit https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org.
Recycling and Solid Waste
The County’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility is closed July 3 through 5. The Landfill on Irish Potato Road is open July 3 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., but closed July 4 and 5.
For updates and resources related to recycling and solid waste services offered by Cabarrus County, download the CARTology app.
Board of Commissioners July Work Session
The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly work session on Tuesday, July 6, 4 p.m. To view the meeting agenda, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/meetings.
The meeting will broadcast live on Cabarrus County Television, Spectrum Channel 22, on www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty and Livestream through www.cabarruscounty.us/live.
For more information on the July 4th holiday hours of operation, visit www.cabarruscounty.us.