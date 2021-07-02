 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus celebrates Independence Day
0 Comments
top story

Cabarrus celebrates Independence Day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cabarrus County Parks

Cabarrus County parks will be open for the July 4th holiday, but the swimmng pool at Camp T.N. Spencer is closed due to the regional shortage of lifeguards.

 Cabarrus County photo

CONCORD – County offices are closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day.

Parks

All Cabarrus County parks are open July 4. Frank Liske Park is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Rob Wallace and Vietnam Veterans parks are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Camp T.N. Spencer Park is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No outside fireworks are permitted at any of the Cabarrus County parks.

Activity schedules at Frank Liske Park are as follows:

Mini golf:

July 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paddleboats:

July 3: noon to 5 p.m.

July 4: noon to 5 p.m.

July 5: Closed

Due to a regional lifeguard shortage, the pool at Camp T.N. Spencer Park is closed until current vacancies are filled.

Library

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Harrisburg Branch of the Cabarrus County Library will close on Saturday, July 3 to accommodate town Fourth of July preparations. All branches of the library are closed on Monday, July 5 and will resume operations July 6.

Now’s the time to sign up for the Summer Reading Program. The “Tails and Tales” theme promotes creative thinking, imagination and storytelling.

This year, the library is offering both virtual and in-person programming.

The Summer Reading Program is open to all Cabarrus residents and runs through August 1. The program allows participants to log reading time and take part in a variety of age-appropriate literary activities—like reading, games, discussion and story development. Participants are divided into three groups (birth to 12, 13 to 18 and 19 and older).

Here's more information:

• Pick up a reading log at any branch of the library OR register through the Beanstack app or website https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org

• Check off at least one activity for each of the seven badges

• Reading requirements vary depending on age

For more information, visit the Library System’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @CabarrusCountyLibrary, and website, www.cabarruscounty.us/library. To learn more about Beanstack, visit https://cabarruscounty.beanstack.org.

Recycling and Solid Waste

The County’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility is closed July 3 through 5. The Landfill on Irish Potato Road is open July 3 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., but closed July 4 and 5.

For updates and resources related to recycling and solid waste services offered by Cabarrus County, download the CARTology app.

Board of Commissioners July Work Session

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly work session on Tuesday, July 6, 4 p.m. To view the meeting agenda, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/meetings.

The meeting will broadcast live on Cabarrus County Television, Spectrum Channel 22, on www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty and Livestream through www.cabarruscounty.us/live.

For more information on the July 4th holiday hours of operation, visit www.cabarruscounty.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program
Education

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is 6th school to offer UNC Charlotte's 49erNext program

  • Updated

“Our best partner is UNC Charlotte,” Dr. Spalding said. “We have 500 students who are currently enrolled there. It’s very important to us that our courses transfer to them in tact and that they have a wonderful relationship between the two. The 49erNext (program)…really ensures that those transfers are seamless and our students get the best start they can here with an Associates Degree and then transferring into the university.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts