Cabarrus Center for Innovative and Entrepreneurship kicks off Tuesday

CONCORD – Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation recently announced the formation of the Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Powered by Flywheel™, and is inviting the public to a virtual Pre-Launch Community Celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. which will feature a new interactive online networking platform for attendees.
The goal of the Cabarrus Center is to accelerate local economic development with supportive innovation communities. Doing so will provide the missing pieces in the County’s action plan for organic economic development by providing a physical location where services, mentor networks, education, capital access, and collaboration programs come together to support the creation of new businesses and growth of existing small businesses, both “Main Street” and scalable. Its aim is to be a place for all people, aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners alike, to come together for collaboration, education, and ultimately the growth of their ideas and businesses, and it wouldn’t be possible without Flywheel.
Flywheel’s decision to establish one of their innovative, active coworking spaces in Concord is the primary driving force behind the creation of the Cabarrus Center. While the Center will occupy the main level and basement level of 57 Union Street in downtown Concord, Cabarrus EDC, along with other program partners, will occupy suites in the Flywheel space that makes up the rest of the historic building. This allows them to co-locate their programs with those of the Flywheel Foundation—including a newly formed Entrepreneurship Council.
The Entrepreneurship Council exists to support the Cabarrus Center and the programs and services that will be offered. It is made up of representatives from (in alphabetical order) Barber Scotia College, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, Concord Downtown Development Corporation, Flywheel, Gibson Mill, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, North Carolina Food Innovation Lab, North Carolina Research Campus, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College/Small Business Center, Small Business Development and Technology Center, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, and Women’s Business Center of Charlotte.
Using Flywheel’s custom online event platform, current and aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups, small businesses and the community at large are all invited to the Pre-Launch Community Celebration which will feature a live, virtual event and networking space. Sponsored by Wells Fargo and the Cabarrus EDC, the event will feature an introduction to the Cabarrus Center, a message from Flywheel, a keynote address from the Chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, Steve Morris, and so much more from the Center’s program partners. It will also include an open virtual networking session for anyone interested in forming connections ahead of the Cabarrus Center’s official opening.
There will be live presentations, but attendees can freely network in real-time, face-to-face interactions before and after and choose which virtual tables they want to network at whether that is with Cabarrus Center partners or with other attendees. Just like at an in-person event, at any point, attendees can switch tables and customize their experience! All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Register for this free event and view renderings of the planned Cabarrus Center at www.cabarruscenter.com.
Contact either Peter Marsh (Executive Director of Flywheel) at pmarsh@flywheelcoworking.com or Page Castrodale (Interim Executive Director of Cabarrus EDC) at pcastrodale@cabarrus.biz for more information about the Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, including how to become a corporate or individual sponsor and what benefits you’ll receive by doing so.
About Flywheel™
Flywheel’s mission is to support entrepreneurship through research, ecosystem development, education, and investment. They curate a community of people who are committed to growing their businesses with programs that include startup acceleration and opportunities for investors to participate in early-stage deal flow. They bring the best subject matters experts for workshop, panel discussions, and even provide bespoke innovation services. Everything they do is designed to help members go from good to great. Flywheel is a place where businesses thrive.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.