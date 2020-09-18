Cabarrus Center for Innovative and Entrepreneurship kicks off Tuesday

The Entrepreneurship Council exists to support the Cabarrus Center and the programs and services that will be offered. It is made up of representatives from (in alphabetical order) Barber Scotia College, Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, Concord Downtown Development Corporation, Flywheel, Gibson Mill, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, North Carolina Food Innovation Lab, North Carolina Research Campus, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College/Small Business Center, Small Business Development and Technology Center, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus, and Women’s Business Center of Charlotte.

Using Flywheel’s custom online event platform, current and aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups, small businesses and the community at large are all invited to the Pre-Launch Community Celebration which will feature a live, virtual event and networking space. Sponsored by Wells Fargo and the Cabarrus EDC, the event will feature an introduction to the Cabarrus Center, a message from Flywheel, a keynote address from the Chair of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, Steve Morris, and so much more from the Center’s program partners. It will also include an open virtual networking session for anyone interested in forming connections ahead of the Cabarrus Center’s official opening.