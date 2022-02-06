Cabarrus College of Health Sciences – 80 years of Leading, Educating and Caring

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another alumna, Susan Howell Bare, a 1975 graduate of the college’s nursing school, has devoted her life to caregiving and philanthropy, improving countless lives throughout the community. She worked “officially” as a nurse for only 10 years, but later utilized her nursing background to serve as a long-term caregiver for her sister, her first husband and her husband’s mother. She spent many years serving homebound members of her church and following the deaths of her first husband and her son, she channeled her grief into philanthropy, establishing scholarships in their honor at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Since then, Bare has turned her largesse to Atrium Health Cabarrus — where a nursing station at Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital and a patient dressing room at the Breast Center bear her name — and to her alma mater, Cabarrus College. Bare’s daughter and stepdaughter also graduated from the college’s nursing school, where the Susan Howell Bare Endowed Scholarship, established in 2018, now helps promising students attend nursing school. “I want to give other people the opportunities that we had,” Bare said.