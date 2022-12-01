Cabarrus College of Health Sciences appoints new Provost

After a nationwide search, Cabarrus College of Health Sciences has appointed Kendricks D. Hooker, Ph.D., MBA as its new provost.

Hooker is an experienced administrator and educator who is committed to academic quality, equitable access to higher education and student success. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a dedication to student-centered learning that will benefit the college for years to come.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the vice president of Academic Affairs at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis, Tennessee. He also worked as the dean of the School of Health Education and associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Madison Area Technical College, in Madison, Wisconsin. In addition to his administrative experience, Hooker became a full professor of biology at Baptist Health Sciences University, where he taught for 13 years.

This combination of teaching at Baptist Health Sciences University, a hospital-based four-year health sciences institution like Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, as well as his extensive administrative experience makes Hooker well prepared to lead the delivery of exemplary health care education in his new role.

“Dr. Hooker’s appointment comes at an important time for Cabarrus College of Health Sciences as we continue our tradition of academic excellence while we grow our academic offerings to meet the workforce demands of health care,” said Dr. Cam Cruickshank, president of Cabarrus College of Health Sciences. “He has a proven track record in promoting student-centered learning environments for both traditional-aged and post-traditional learners which foster student success and educational goal attainment.”

As provost, Hooker will oversee academic programs and ensure they align with the college’s mission and strategic objectives, as well as the current and future needs of Atrium Health and other health systems. In addition, he will provide leadership and support for faculty and staff to strengthen an environment that is conducive to teaching and learning. Ultimately, the goal of the provost is to ensure that the institution is providing a high-quality education to its students. This is a demanding role, but Hooker is up to the challenge.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to work with and support the amazing faculty, staff, and students at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences,” said Hooker. “The college has a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence, and I look forward to helping contribute to that legacy.”

For more information about Cabarrus College, visit atriumhealth.org.