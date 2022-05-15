Cabarrus Commissioners Notebook: County unveils new website; weighs budget matters

CONCORD — If you’ve stopped by cabarruscounty.us in recent weeks, you may notice a different look to the site. That’s the result of a six-plus-month endeavor by the county to revamp the site and streamline the user experience.

Cabarrus County Information Technology Director Todd Shanley and Communications and Outreach Director Kasia Thompson presented the new site to Commissioners during the May agenda meeting.

“We had two goals for this website,” Shanley said. “To increase findability and to put the website back into the hands of the departments. That gives us the ability to provide more relevant information to the public.”

The county, in conjunction with developer OpenCities, used a process called “information architecture” to determine the top navigation on the site’s homepage. Those top services include:

Community and Public Safety

Activities and Recreation

Property, Building and Development

Connect with CabCo

“We spent a lot of time doing surveys with the community to identify words that weren’t so government oriented,” Shanley told the board. The site also includes a more robust search that has a predictive feature. “We’re trying to shorten the number of clicks to find the items you’re looking for,” he added.

The homepage also features heavily used online features such as GIS, the Library Catalog and Election Information.

The site has a “Featured” section that allows for better groupings and to prevent duplicated information to audiences.

Thompson said the site is diverse enough to provide a different experience for most of the county’s residents. And the functions will continue to improve as data is gathered on how the public uses the site, she added.

Commissioner Barbara Strang asked about an employee directory, which can be found under “Contact Us” and “Directory.”

Site visitors can also quickly find contact information for all five commissioners by scrolling to the bottom of the homepage.

The public is encouraged to visit cabarruscounty.us and take a look.

Also during the agenda meeting, commissioners:

Heard from Human Resources about the public safety market study, which looked at pay for employees of the Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Emergency Management. The study examined 36 selected job titles that represented 547 positions and compared them with similar jobs in the region to determine market averages. The recommendations are part of FY23 budget, which is being presented to commissioners at the Monday, May 16, meeting.

Heard from Cooperative Extension Director Tracy LeCompte on a request for installation of a pollinator garden at the department office. The garden, a collaboration of the Cooperative Extension Horticulture Agent and Extension Master Gardener volunteers, would feature native plants and be used as an educational tool.

Suspended the rules and approved an increase of $2 per hour for lifeguard pay to help attract enough lifeguards to operate the Camp T.N. Spencer Pool this summer. Staff shortages last summer kept the pool closed for half the season, according to Camp Spencer Park Manager Joshua Coffman. The job is open to those 15 and older, and training is provided. No experience is required. Those interested can contact Coffman at jmcoffman@cabarruscounty.us.

The regular May meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Government Center in downtown Concord.

