Cabarrus Commissioners notebook: Courthouse artist tapped; installation begins soon

A popular art studio whose work is installed across the country has been selected to bring a scrolling installation to the new Cabarrus Courthouse.

Woven Scroll, a concept submitted by Texas-based RE:site, is scheduled to be installed by November.

The proposal was selected from a pool of 77 submissions that were culled to three. The Art Committee then conducted one-hour interviews with each of three finalists before selecting RE:site, which was founded by Norman Lee and Shane Albritton.

“Justice has often been symbolized in courthouses by scales, a blindfolded woman, the gavel, and the sword, but we wanted to offer fresh imagery that connects with people in a new way,” RE:site’s proposal states. “We draw on another ancient symbol of justice, the scroll. Scrolls evoke learning and knowledge, and that true justice demands that we continue to learn as our life unfolds. This dynamic form speaks to how the law is made and remade by people in their own historical context.”

The design features thousands of individually hand-wrapped colored steel wire sections which are stacked vertically and suspended by a winding array of stainless steel cables. The hand-wrapped segments suggest how thread is spooled onto bobbins in weaving.

The installation will feature 450-500 sections, each 12 feet in length.

“Woven Scroll evokes a long quilt being unrolled, a tapestry in the process of being woven and a scroll being unfurled,” the proposal states. “This dynamic form is suspended above visitors as they enter the Courthouse lobby. This double-gesture of unfurling and weaving together is a rich metaphor for learning, knowledge and inclusive justice.”

“I don’t think we could’ve made a better choice,” said Commissioner Lynn Shue, who served on the Art Selection Committee.

RE:site’s other work includes the Fallen Five Memorial in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Never Forget 9/11 Monument in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Also this month, commissioners:

Heard an update on the Northeast Region Library, Senior Center and park complex planned for Mount Pleasant. Area Manager Kyle Bilafer detailed information on community engagement and cost estimating processes for the planned facility. Bilafer said that officials have discussed several aspects of the project, including layout of the building and athletic fields. According to Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris, the project will go through several months of design work, with a bid process expected sometime in the first part of 2023.

Heard final information about the fire district realignment to improve medical and fire emergency response times for about 1,500 homes between Harrisburg and Midland in southern Cabarrus County. Cabarrus County Emergency Management and Fire Services Director Steve Langer said his office provided updated maps to the State Fire Marshal. Commissioners added approval of the fire tax district ordinance to the consent agenda for approval at the next meeting. Once approved, the change will take effect July 1.

The regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Government Center in downtown Concord.

