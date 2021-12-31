Cabarrus County Bar 2021 Liberty Bell Award recipient: Tom Grady

Tom is equally comfortable telling a funny story and giving blunt advice. Perhaps, this trait led him to his start in racing law in an unusual way. In the 1980s, he sued a racecar crew chief over a disputed home improvement job. He represented the builder. While the jury was out, Tom and the person he had sued struck up a friendly conversation. The crew chief ultimately invited Tom to the Daytona 500, which he eagerly accepted. During the trip, Tom was introduced to members of the motorsports community who became his friends and clients. Over the years, his friends and clients in the sport grew with each traffic ticket, home closing, and multi-million dollar contract he handled. During his practice, he represented some of the biggest stars in NASCAR and many unsung crew members with equal enthusiasm.