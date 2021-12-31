Cabarrus County Bar 2021 Liberty Bell Award recipient: Tom Grady

Tom Grady is the Cabarrus County Bar’s 2021 recipient of the Liberty Bell award. This award is given each year by the local bar to recognize outstanding achievements of its current and former members. Prior recipients include John Sharpe Hartsell, Bill Arrowood, Judge James C. Davis, Judge Clarence Horton, Barbara Hollingsworth, and Judge Erwin Spainhour.
Tom was born in Cabarrus County and is a graduate of Concord High School, Pfeiffer University, and Wake Forest University School of Law. He began the general practice of law with the firm of Williams, Willeford and Boger in 1966 and remained with that firm and its successors until he fully retired in 2020. Over the years, he helped countless clients with their legal challenges, and he mentored many lawyers as they grew in the profession. In 2012, he was inducted into the North Carolina Bar Association’s Hall of Fame, which “signifies recognition of a lifetime of exemplary service and high ethical and professional standards as a practitioner of the law and for serving as a role model for all lawyers in North Carolina.”
Tom was a pioneering motorsports lawyer. At the N.C.Bar Association’s inaugural meeting of Sports and Entertainment Law Section, a group of lawyers who represent sports and entertainment clients, Tom was selected to present a paper he co-authored entitled “NASCAR 101.” He was a leading lawyer in the motorsports industry during its explosive growth in the 1990s and early 2000s. Today, many of his closest friends are his former racing clients.
Tom is equally comfortable telling a funny story and giving blunt advice. Perhaps, this trait led him to his start in racing law in an unusual way. In the 1980s, he sued a racecar crew chief over a disputed home improvement job. He represented the builder. While the jury was out, Tom and the person he had sued struck up a friendly conversation. The crew chief ultimately invited Tom to the Daytona 500, which he eagerly accepted. During the trip, Tom was introduced to members of the motorsports community who became his friends and clients. Over the years, his friends and clients in the sport grew with each traffic ticket, home closing, and multi-million dollar contract he handled. During his practice, he represented some of the biggest stars in NASCAR and many unsung crew members with equal enthusiasm.
Tom is a past president of the Cabarrus County Bar Association. In addition to his service as a lawyer, he has served his community in many other roles. He was a trustee at Pfeiffer University for over thirty years and serve two terms as its chairman. He was also a member of the board of directors of CK Federal Savings and Loan for over thirty years. He served two terms on the board of the Cabarrus Heath and Science College. In 1996, he was named a member of the Cannon Foundation and become a trustee in 2006. He recently served as the Cannon Foundation’s Vice President.
He is a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church in Concord, where he has served in many capacities including chairman of the church council and chairman of the Cook Scholarship Committee.
Tom is married to Carole Hendrix Grady and they have three children, Anne Eury, Nita Jones, and Bill Grady, and seven grandchildren.
The Cabarrus County Bar wishes to express it gratitude to Tom for his many years of service to his clients, his community, and to his fellow members of the profession.