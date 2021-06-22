 Skip to main content
Cabarrus County couple bag $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot
Cabarrus County couple bag $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

  • Updated
RALEIGH — Barbara and John Schuck of Concord took a chance on a Cash 5 ticket and took home a $110,000 jackpot prize.

They purchased their winning ticket at the Publix on Weddington Road in Concord.

The couple split the jackpot as they claimed their prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, receiving $55,001 each. After the required federal and state tax withholdings, each took home $38,914.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $110,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $14.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

