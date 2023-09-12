The Cabarrus County Fair continues at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center today through Saturday, Sept. 16. The midway is filled with rides and games and the fair features food, animals, exhibits and other entertainment. More details are available at cabarruscountyfair.com
The Cabarrus County Fair is at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center on Old Airport Road at the intersection of N.C. 49. Admission is free for ages 5 and younger; $6 for ages 6-11 and 55 and older; ages 12-54 admission $8; and with military ID $6. Parking is free. The fair takes cash only. Some of the vendors take credit card payments.