Cabarrus County Fair Pageant seeking contestants

The 15th annual Cabarrus County Fair Pageant will be held at the Cabarrus County Fair on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.
This is a natural, sundress pageant and four winners will be crowned out of girls 1st through 12th grades. The four winners will receive a crown, sash, trophy, and four fair tickets. Queens and runner ups will have the opportunity to ride on the Cabarrus County Fair Float in the Concord Christmas Parade and make various appearances representing their titles throughout the community.
All contestants will receive an item of recognition. The deadline to receive applications is Aug. 25th. For more information and application, go to www.cabarruscountyfairpageant.weebly.com.