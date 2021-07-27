 Skip to main content
Cabarrus County Fair Pageant seeking contestants
Cabarrus County Fair Pageant seeking contestants

  Updated
2019 Cabarrus Fair queens

Pictured left to right are the 2019 Cabarrus County Fair Queens which are Kallie Foil, Torie Huffman, Mabry Lambert and Nicole Hinson. The pageant is now under the new direction of Amanda Lambert.

 From Cabarrus County Fair

The 15th annual Cabarrus County Fair Pageant will be held at the Cabarrus County Fair on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.

This is a natural, sundress pageant and four winners will be crowned out of girls 1st through 12th grades. The four winners will receive a crown, sash, trophy, and four fair tickets. Queens and runner ups will have the opportunity to ride on the Cabarrus County Fair Float in the Concord Christmas Parade and make various appearances representing their titles throughout the community.

All contestants will receive an item of recognition. The deadline to receive applications is Aug. 25th. For more information and application, go to www.cabarruscountyfairpageant.weebly.com.

