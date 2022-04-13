Cabarrus County gives spring holiday closings

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government offices will close Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. This includes the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, Cabarrus County Construction and Demolition Landfill, Cabarrus County Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Center, Veterans Services Office, Board of Elections Office and all libraries and senior centers.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. The public can watch live at cabarruscounty.us/cabcotv, youtube.com/cabarruscounty or on CabCoTV, Spectrum Cable Channel 22.

All Cabarrus County parks will follow their normal operating schedule on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill will re-open on Saturday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cabarrus Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Center will hold a collection event on Saturday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cabarrus County libraries will remain closed on Saturday, April 16.

Republic Services curbside garbage and recyclable collections for residents in unincorporated parts of Cabarrus County will operate normally.

For more information on Cabarrus County operating hours, visit cabarruscounty.us.

County employees volunteer for Spring Litter Sweep

Cabarrus County employees will volunteer their time to wipe out litter as part of the NC Department of Transportation’s 2022 Spring Litter Sweep. The volunteers will walk a two-mile section of Church Street, from the Government Center to Hwy 29, on April 21.

NCDOT invites residents throughout the state to participate in local efforts to help clean roadways. Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves and orange safety vests.

For information on Adopt-A-Highway or Litter Sweep in Cabarrus County, call 704-983-4360.