Cabarrus County opening warming center during cold front

CONCORD – Cabarrus County is preparing to assist citizens with the frigid temperatures expected throughout the holiday weekend.

The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly counties, located at 216 Patterson Avenue SE in Concord, will provide a warming center during the following hours:

Friday, December 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army’s overnight overflow shelter will open each evening listed above to provide additional overnight housing needs for the community.

Cabarrus County provides updates on severe weather emergencies and Cabarrus County Government closings in a variety of places.

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabarruscounty/

Follow on Twitter: @CabCoEM and @CabarrusCounty

Visit www.cabarruscounty.us (CabCo TV livestream)

Watch on Spectrum Cable Channel 22

Register for alerts: https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Communications-and-Outreach/CabCoALERT

The county also sends notifications through local media outlets.

If faced with an emergency, please dial 911 for assistance. For non-emergencies, please call Cabarrus County Sheriff’s office at 704-920-3000, Concord Police Department at 704-786-9155 and Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.