Cabarrus County prepares for a frigid Christmas weekend

Cabarrus County is expected to have extreme cold this holiday weekend and preparations are being made deal with the ill effects.

Duke Energy meteorologists are tracking a significant winter weather event expected to move through North and South Carolina on Friday morning, bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and below-freezing temperatures. Conditions like these also bring a higher risk of widespread power outages across the region.

"While there is never a good time to be without power, we recognize that the possibility of outages over the holidays is particularly worrisome for the customers and communities we serve," said Jason Hollifield, Carolinas Storm Director. "Our crews are prepared and will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power when outages occur."

High winds and saturated ground may lead to downed trees, limbs and power lines. These winds can also impede Duke Energy workers' ability to assess storm damage and restore power, and any outages that occur early Friday could linger into the evening as high wind gusts are forecast throughout the day.

Volunteers, warm spaces needed

Cooperative Christian Ministry sent out this message:

Cabarrus County prepares for the forecasted extreme cold weather this weekend, the most imminent concern is for the unsheltered. While it is the weekend, it is also Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, resulting in even the most common daytime “warming” locations not being available. The Salvation Army overflow shelter will be supported by County EMS, but there is a shortage of volunteers to help staff this or other possible warming centers.

If you or your organization is able to commit time, volunteers or space to warm or shelter individuals from the extreme conditions over the Christmas weekend, PLEASE contact Cabarrus County Emergency Management Services (EMS) at 704-920-2143. If no answer, leave a message and an EMS representative will return the call.

Duke Energy is monitoring and preparing for a winter weather system that may cause power outages across the Carolinas this holiday weekend.

Safety information from Duke Energy

Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage after severe weather. Below are some tips:

Before the storm

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, nonperishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required.

Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends' or family members' homes; or pet-friendly hotels.

After the storm

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Outage reporting

After a storm hits, restoring power as safely and quickly as possible is our top priority, while keeping our customers informed.

Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage-reporting system, at: 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

Visit our interactive outage map to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect after Gov. Roy Cooper yesterday declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of freezing weather this weekend. Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/pricegouging.

“As families across North Carolina prepare for below-freezing temperatures this weekend, please remember that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Scammers and businesses can’t use this opportunity to unnecessarily raise costs for North Carolinians. If you see price gouging, please report it to my office.”

In North Carolina, the price gouging statute goes into effect when the governor or the legislature declare a state of emergency. Sometimes, businesses and industries that are heavily affected by the incident that caused the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions. Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.

Our Consumer Protection Division reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging.

Since 2018, Attorney General Stein has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history.