Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office investigator named law enforcement officer of the year

Calabro was an integral part in two large-scale investigations that dismantled two separate organized retail theft operations in the past year.

"The partnership between law enforcement and retail loss prevention officers is extremely important in combatting this growing crime trend," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is proud of Deputy Calabro and the hard work and dedication he brought to these investigations and the many others he works throughout the year."