Cabarrus ECA offering holiday classes
Cabarrus ECA offering holiday classes

  • Updated
Cabarrus Extension and Community Association (ECA) is offering two holiday classes on Friday, Dec. 3, at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office, 715 Cabarrus Ave., Concord. The classes are taught of ECA members.

Class 1 will Pin Wheel Wreath, led by Joyce Kluttz, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Enjoy creating beautiful wreaths for your door or wall. Participants are asked to bring holiday wrapping paper of their choice, scissors and a ruler. Heavier paper is more difficult to work with. Cost is $4 per person.

Class 2 is a Holiday Angel Ornament, led by Barbara Looney from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided and you will be using decorative mesh. You will complete two ornaments if time permits. Cost is $5 per person.

To register, please make checks payable to Cabarrus County ECA and mail to Joyce Kluttz, ECA Treasurer, 3201 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Concord, NC 28025. Please indicate which class/classes you are registering for. For additional information contact: NC State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center, 704-920-3310 weekdays.

