Cabarrus Girl Scouts raise 2,000 pounds of food for Second Harvest

CABARRUS COUNTY – Cabarrus County Girl Scouts raised more than 2,000 pounds of food for the annual Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council's Community Food Drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and its local partner agencies.

The council announced that despite COVID-19, its troops safely collected more than 40,000 pounds of food in total to help fight hunger in the region.

The event was held Saturday, October 10 with 575 of girls from area troops participating. The food drive consisted of seven food donation collection sites across the 8-county footprint of Girl Scouts, Hornets' Nest Council, including Cooperative Christian Ministries in Concord.

“As a parent and Girl Scout leader, I could not be more proud of our Girl Scouts who participated in this year’s community food drive. After learning how COVID-19 has worsened the hunger crisis, our girls knew they wanted to step up and help our community," Leanne Pogue-Wooten, Cadette Troop 2343 Leader and food drive participant. "Partnering with Cooperative Christian Ministries makes this annual event even more special. Because all of our donations stay in Cabarrus County, we are literally neighbors helping neighbors. Our small, but mighty troop of 5 Cadettes were able to jump into action and donate 905 pounds of food.”