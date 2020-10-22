 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus Girl Scouts raise 2,000 pounds of food for Second Harvest
View Comments
top story

Cabarrus Girl Scouts raise 2,000 pounds of food for Second Harvest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Cabarrus County Girl Scouts Second Harvest Food Bank

Girl Scouts from Cabarrus County collected more than 2,000 pounds of food for the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council annual Community Food Drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and its local partner agencies.

 

 Photo Courtesy Cabarrus County Girl Scouts

CABARRUS COUNTY – Cabarrus County Girl Scouts raised more than 2,000 pounds of food for the annual Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council's Community Food Drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and its local partner agencies.

The council announced that despite COVID-19, its troops safely collected more than 40,000 pounds of food in total to help fight hunger in the region.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event was held Saturday, October 10 with 575 of girls from area troops participating. The food drive consisted of seven food donation collection sites across the 8-county footprint of Girl Scouts, Hornets' Nest Council, including Cooperative Christian Ministries in Concord.

“As a parent and Girl Scout leader, I could not be more proud of our Girl Scouts who participated in this year’s community food drive. After learning how COVID-19 has worsened the hunger crisis, our girls knew they wanted to step up and help our community," Leanne Pogue-Wooten, Cadette Troop 2343 Leader and food drive participant. "Partnering with Cooperative Christian Ministries makes this annual event even more special. Because all of our donations stay in Cabarrus County, we are literally neighbors helping neighbors. Our small, but mighty troop of 5 Cadettes were able to jump into action and donate 905 pounds of food.”

The hunger crisis in the greater Charlotte region has grown exponentially with the onset of COVID-19. From March 19 – July 21, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina has distributed over 8 million more pounds of food and 5.6 million more pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products than last year during the same timeframe. Support from the community and individuals is crucial to meeting the current hunger need as 75% of the food Second Harvest distributes is from donations.

"With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has become a crisis that is impacting many of neighbors,” said Angela Woods, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “I am extremely proud that Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council was able to safely collect more than 40,000 pounds of food for those in need.”

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts