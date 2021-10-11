Cabarrus Health Alliance gets CDC funds for Community Health Worker Program

KANNAPOLIS, NC – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) will expand community based efforts to address the impact of COVID-19 among priority populations through funding from the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion’s Community Health Workers for COVID Response and Resilient Communities (CCR) initiative.

The three year grant will allow CHA to integrate six community health workers (CHW) into organizations and care teams throughout the community by partnering with the following Cabarrus County organizations:

Cabarrus County Department of Health and Human Services

The Community Free Clinic

El Puente Hispano

Cooperative Christian Ministry

Cabarrus Health Alliance’s Communicable Disease and Women’s Health Clinic

The American Public Health Association (APHA) defines a community health worker as a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of the community and/or has a strong understanding of the community served. This trusting relationship, between the CHW and the community, allows them to act as a liaison or link between those they serve and health or social service agencies to improve the quality and cultural competence of care.