 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Cabarrus Health Alliance receives renewal of ‘Project Public Health Ready’ recognition

  • Updated
  • 0
Vaccine clinic

The Cabarrus Health Alliance works with community partners, such as the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, shown here during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

 Cabarrus Health Alliance

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for its ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies.

CHA is the only health department in North Carolina that has demonstrated these capabilities by again meeting the comprehensive preparedness benchmarks required by Project Public Health Ready (PPHR), a unique partnership between NACCHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Preparedness

The Cabarrus Health Alliance is the only health department in North Carolina to demonstrate the preparedness and response for Project Public Health Ready.

CHA maintains its recognition along with a cohort of more than 520 local health departments across the country that have been distinguished for excellence in preparedness through PPHR, either individually or as part of a region.

“We are extremely proud of our team to have been again recognized by Project Public Health Ready for our high level of preparedness,” said Erin Shoe, CHA Public Health Director. “We learned a lot during the pandemic and continue to work to understand what recovery looks like for our community. It’s important that we continue to improve our ability to quickly and effectively respond to any public health crisis.”

People are also reading…

CMS Exercise

The Cabarrus Health Alliance has demonstrated a thorough and coordinated emergency response plan in place and that staff have the training to protect the health of the community during an emergency.

PPHR recognition confirms that Cabarrus Health Alliance has a thorough and coordinated emergency response plan in place and that staff have the training to protect the health of the community during an emergency. Local health departments recognized by PPHR undergo a rigorous evaluation by peer review to assess their ability to meet a set of national standards for public health preparedness. These standards align with federal government requirements and other national best practices.

PPHR recognition also requires health departments to collaborate with their state, local, and community partners to develop plans that account for all the constituents in their jurisdictions.

Vaccine clinic

Planning and response by the Cabarrus Health Alliance helped the area with its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong collaboration with local emergency management, municipal leaders, first responders, Atrium Health, Kannapolis City and Cabarrus County School, Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, as well as entities like Charlotte Motor Speedway and Crossroads Church, ensure that we are able to properly practice and respond during a crisis.

“Public health preparedness planning, response, and recovery begins at the local level. Local health departments play an essential role in creating healthy, resilient communities that can respond to and recover from disasters.” said Lori Tremmel Freeman, Chief Executive Officer. “NACCHO commends Cabarrus Health Alliance for being a model of public health emergency preparedness.”

NACCHO, the voice of the nearly 3,000 local health departments across the country, provides resources to help local health department leaders develop public health policies and programs to ensure that communities have access to vital programs and services that people need to keep them protected from disease and disaster. Its mission is to be a leader, partner, catalyst, and voice for local health departments in order to ensure the conditions that promote health and equity, combat disease, and improve the quality and length of all lives.

For more information on Project Public Health Ready, including recognized sites, project tools, and resources, visit http://www.naccho.org/PPHR.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call of the wild: Recent coyote sightings around Charlotte has some concerned

Call of the wild: Recent coyote sightings around Charlotte has some concerned

Recent coyote sightings in Charlotte have some pet owners on high alert. Some Charlotte residents have warned pet owners on social media to keep their beloved animals inside after spotting coyotes. “My next door neighbor just saw a large coyote in their front yard/my driveway about 15 minutes ago,” a Sedgefield resident posted to Nextdoor on Jan. 6. “Keep your fur babies inside!!” “Large ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts