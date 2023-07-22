CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government’s Information Technology Systems (ITS) Department earned second place in the 20th annual Digital Counties Survey, held by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The award came in the 150,000 – 249,999 population category, which Cabarrus won in 2021 and 2019. The County has placed in the top 10 of that category for the past 11 years.

Cabarrus landed its spot on this year’s list for projects prioritizing the County’s website, cybersecurity practices and long-term innovation, among other goals.

In 2022, the County launched a new, easily searchable website leading to more current and accurate content for site visitors. Cabarrus also introduced OpenGov, a platform designed to increase transparency in the areas of budgeting, reporting and workforce planning.

The ITS team revisited its data security strategy with a combination of new software for daily backups, strong firewalls, direct internet connections to increase micro-segmentation of the network and archiving backups on magnetic tape. An isolated network for management with highly protected, multifactor-authenticated access was also implemented.

Collaboratively, the County worked with the National Guard on a cyber hygiene assessment and gained access to the State’s Cybersecurity Task Force. ITS bolstered its in-house expertise by adding a network administrator, cybersecurity analyst and a fellowship. The team also fostered a culture of innovation using executive masterclasses and department-level workshops.

“Striving for this award each year keeps us looking forward,” said Cabarrus County Chief Information Officer Todd Shanley. “Our team is dedicated to finding new ways to connect residents to services, reduce redundancy and create a solid digital infrastructure.”

The Digital Counties Survey was developed in partnership with NACo and conducted by CDG. The survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; provide data analytics to allow decisions based on performance and outcomes; enhance cybersecurity; and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities.

To learn more about the 2023 Digital Counties Survey, visit www.govtech.com/dc/digital-counties/digital-counties-survey-2023-20th-anniversary-winners-announced.