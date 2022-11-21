Calling on Cabarrus holiday angels for giving trees

CONCORD – For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center.

And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple county sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the Cabarrus County Library System.

The trees have a special purpose—to help meet local wishes and needs this holiday season. Like an angel tree, they’re filled with tags that list toys, books and video games, along with essentials, like socks, blankets and soap.

Cabarrus residents are invited to join county employees in selecting a tag and making a holiday wish a reality for local children, senior citizens, veterans and more.

The Gainey Tree is hosted each year by Cabarrus County Helping Hearts and Hands, an employee-led charitable committee. Formerly called the Ch3 Helping Hands Tree, the program was renamed in 2011 to honor the memory of Wendy Gainey, a long-time employee of Cabarrus County who was passionate about giving back to our community.

Those who wish to provide gifts may select a tag from any of the Gainey trees and return unwrapped gifts to the tag’s original location by December 5 at 5 p.m.

Here’s how it works:

Select a gift tag from one of the Gainey trees

On the table beside the tree, register your name and tag ID number on the sign-up sheet

Purchase your choice of items from the wish list

Do not wrap the gifts. Place the gifts in an open bag and label them with the tag ID number.

Return the gifts by Friday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. where you picked up the tag. Drop-off instructions are located on the table beside the tree.

For questions or additional information, call 704-920-2864.

Thanksgiving holiday closures

Cabarrus County Government offices, including the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, Animal Shelter, senior centers, Veterans Services Office, County Landfill and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will close for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.

Cabarrus County parks will close on Thanksgiving Day and will return to their normal hours on Friday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Library System will close early, Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. and reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The County Landfill will open Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Republic Services curbside garbage and recyclable collections for residents in unincorporated parts of Cabarrus are on a one-day delay.

For more information on the Thanksgiving holiday hours, visit www.cabarruscounty.us.