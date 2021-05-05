Cannon Ballers hold first game in Atrium Health Ballpark after 614-day wait

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still active in the area with a 6.45 percent infection rate in Cabarrus, things are looking up as more than 73,000 people have received at least their first dose of vaccine and more than 53,000 have been fully vaccinated in the County.

Things really are on the verge of getting back to normal as Governor Roy Cooper has even alluded to removing the mask mandate as soon as June 1. And as things get back to normal the City of Kannapolis will start to see the fruits of its labor that began with the new ballpark several years ago.

When deciding to put the ballpark downtown, the reason for that was to give the City an anchor which would bring people and businesses to an area they hoped to revitalize. With what Mayor Darrell Hinnant saw Tuesday, he is happy to say their plan is coming together.