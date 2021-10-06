Cannon Pharmacy opens up monoclonal antibody appointments for high-risk COVID patients

The therapy is available to patients with confirmed COVID-19 or people who have been exposed. This means staff will be in close contact with the virus. LaBauch said teams were created who would specifically administer the monoclonal antibodies and monitor patients.

In the context of fighting COVID-19, LaBauch said monoclonal antibodies are a supplement, not a front-line defense.

“It’s not an alternative to getting vaccinated.” LaBauch explained. “That is still going to be our number one option that we need to be doing, not just to protect yourself but to prevent variants and prevent the spread. This is a plan B, last line resort for someone who does happen to get the virus — who is high-risk — to prevent them from being hospitalized.”

Currently, there are three types of monoclonal antibody therapies on emergency use authorization from the FDA:

Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab

REGEN-COV (Casirivimab and Imdevimab)

Sotrovimab

All three types can be administered intravenously, but REGEN-COV was approved in June of this year to be administered subcutaneously — meaning through injection.

This allows pharmacies like Cannon to administer the therapy on site.