Caring personified - meet our nurses - Trish Baise

Whether it be a frantic late night trip to the emergency department or an annual checkup, health care workers are often with their patients on the worst days and even the best days of their lives.
After the past two years of continuous, grueling work those in the health care field have faced, the Independent Tribune wanted to spotlight some of the local health care heroes.
This new Q and A series will tell the story of local nurse from how they chose their career paths to what life is like once the scrubs go in the washer.
For the first installment the series, get to know Trish Baise DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE.
1. How long have you been in nursing? How long at Atrium Health? What is your current role?
I’ve been in health care for over 28 years. I started as a paramedic and became a nurse 20 years ago. I’ve been at Atrium Health for 1.5 years and currently serve as the vice president/chief nurse executive at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
2. Why did you want to become a nurse? What or who inspired you?
I was fortunate to work alongside some amazing nurses during my time as both a flight paramedic and emergency department paramedic. They inspired me and encouraged me. I love health care and saw the broader impact I could have through the diverse opportunities available within nursing.
3. What do you enjoy most about being a nurse? What’s most rewarding?
I enjoy the ability we have within nursing to contribute to health care in so many ways. I have truly loved every role in which I served and learned so much from each one, from ED nurse to ICU nurse to flight nurse to director of the flight program to director of inpatient services to Chief Nursing Officer to Chief Executive Officer to System Vice President and now in my current role representing the nursing team at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
The most rewarding part of my job as the Chief Nurse Executive is supporting and advocating for our nursing team and patients. I know that my impact will extend far beyond that which I could achieve individually. The nursing team here makes a difference in thousands of lives every year — year over year. They support patients, families, and their community every minute of every day. Most of those interactions go on unwitnessed and are often unrecognized but are life changing. It simply takes walking into one of our units to find my source of inspiration.
4. What are some challenges?
The biggest challenge facing health care and nursing is the workforce. Nationally, we have and continue to face ever increasing nursing shortages. The solutions unfortunately take time and are multi-faceted. We must address attracting individuals to health care after one of the most difficult times in our recent history, ensuring adequate faculty to train new health care professionals and continue our work to create environments in which our teams feel supported and respected. Additionally, we must rethink how we deliver care. The one positive to come out of the pandemic has been the speed at which we have had to innovate and re-evaluate our care models, incorporating different skill mixes and leveraging technology/virtual support to optimize care and efficiency.
5. What is a memory or event from your nursing career that you treasure or find inspiring?
I have many amazing memories from the course of my career. Some of them are related to patient care. Some of them are related to leadership. Some of them are related to growing the next generation of nurses and leaders and being inspired by their accomplishments. A recent event was related to the full circle of a nurse’s life and the nursing family coming together to support her and her family.
We had a long tenured nurse involved in a tragic accident. She was an incredible nurse and a wonderful human being. Being a nurse was more than a calling, it was part of her identity. During her career she impacted countless live; patients, families, and the nurses she trained who have gone on to impact countless lives because of her. We were blessed to be able to surround her with the love of her nursing family during this tragic time and support her and her family as she passed away. It is one of the hardest and most intimate things we do in nursing — providing a good death. We cannot always change the ultimate outcome, but we can immensely change how it feels — supported, not alone, loved.
The nursing team came together afterward to recognize her dedication to the profession of nursing and arranged for the North Carolina Nursing Honor Guard to be present at her memorial service. Nursing is a respected profession. It is a calling. It is a family. There is no finer example of this than at Atrium Health Cabarrus. I am honored to call it home.
6. What is one aspect of your job that you wish non-health care workers knew more about?
The one thing I wish non-health care workers knew about nursing is that it is incredibly complex. Nurses must master an immense body of knowledge and implement it every day in practice. Combine that with ever changing technology, documentation requirements, regulatory imperatives, continuing education, increasing workplace violence, staffing shortages, communicating with patients and families all while delivering high quality patient care and advocating for patients on nights, days, weekends, and holidays. Despite those challenges, it is one of the most rewarding careers. We are privileged to care for individuals during the best and worst times of their lives. Nurses serve as a shoulder, a voice, and a light during the most vulnerable of times and leave behind a legacy that can never be adequately described.
7. How do you spend your free time? Any hobbies — things to help you unplug from work?
I love spending time with my family and enjoying outside activities in our beautiful North Carolina weather. When I have quiet time, I enjoy reading and watching funny movies.