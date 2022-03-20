Caring personified - meet our nurses - Trish Baise

3. What do you enjoy most about being a nurse? What’s most rewarding?

I enjoy the ability we have within nursing to contribute to health care in so many ways. I have truly loved every role in which I served and learned so much from each one, from ED nurse to ICU nurse to flight nurse to director of the flight program to director of inpatient services to Chief Nursing Officer to Chief Executive Officer to System Vice President and now in my current role representing the nursing team at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

The most rewarding part of my job as the Chief Nurse Executive is supporting and advocating for our nursing team and patients. I know that my impact will extend far beyond that which I could achieve individually. The nursing team here makes a difference in thousands of lives every year — year over year. They support patients, families, and their community every minute of every day. Most of those interactions go on unwitnessed and are often unrecognized but are life changing. It simply takes walking into one of our units to find my source of inspiration.

4. What are some challenges?