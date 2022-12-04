Carolyn Carpenter - much more than a politician

Unexpected friendships can be the best ones. And sometimes you find them in the most unlikely places, even in public service. Carolyn Carpenter has been a lifelong Republican. I’ve been a Democrat most of my life, with a few stints as an Unaffiliated voter.

Carolyn and I were both products of our upbringing that influenced our paths. We initially met when Carolyn served as a Cabarrus County Commissioner from 1990-2006, with several years as the Commission chair. I was first elected to the School Board in 1998. Two different offices and two different parties didn’t alter our mutual goal of supporting public education. I was already on the School Board when Carolyn ran and won to start her 16 years of School Board service from 2006-2022. I served with Carolyn for 10 of those years, once having her as my vice chair. We didn’t always agree and probably voted the same way only half of the time. But our appreciation for each other’s goals and dedication was always present.

What many may not realize is all of the School Board and education work that Carolyn does “off camera.” Her calendar is always full of nonprofit meetings, volunteer work, student work exhibitions, or special tasks for a School Board member to do. Carolyn rarely missed a special Board hearing where we needed at least four members to attend, and she often represented the board at STEM and International Baccalaureate certification meetings. Carolyn and I were frequently the Board’s budget representatives for planning the following year’s budget over several days of work sessions. She loves giving attention to all things in public education, including climbing into the heavy equipment at groundbreakings!

Carolyn was recently recognized by the North Carolina School Board Association (NCSBA) for completing over 900 hours of continuing education during her 16 years of service, earning the Scholars Circle Award. Few board members across the state achieve this level. The training courses are focused on school board duties, safe schools, and various other public education topics. I think she talked to every vendor at the annual NCSBA conferences to learn about their offerings for school systems (and frequently came away with raffle prizes).

In addition, Carolyn has served on the Cabarrus Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) for many years, having previously served as the chair, and she previously served on the Cabarrus Health Board, including as its chair.

Some of her favorite activities have been working with the County Fair Board and with the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA). Both organizations provide an opportunity for Carolyn to assist with reviewing scholarship applications and awarding scholarships to deserving students. Anything involving kids and education is exciting for Carolyn! If you’ve been to a Read Across America Day at a school, you might have seen Carolyn dressed up as a book character. The kids love it!

For the past five years, Carolyn has been the biggest volunteer for 9SchoolTools, the annual school supply drive for Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, organized by the Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club. She never missed an opportunity to find a “deal” on school supplies or to call to say she was available to sort supplies, pack boxes, and deliver supplies to schools.

The community may not have recognized the value of Carolyn’s contributions when they cast their vote recently. But be assured, the students and staff of Cabarrus County Schools, and her Board colleagues and fellow volunteers, know what she has done to support the kids and schools. Thank you for your service, Carolyn. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve with you on the Board and in other community endeavors.