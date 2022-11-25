CCS personnel moves: Superintendent names new principals at Cox Mill, Harrisburg, and Patriots

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments today. They were approved by our Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 21.

Danielle Baker, principal at Winget Park Elementary School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools), has been named principal at Cox Mill Elementary School, replacing Alison Moore who is retiring. She will begin her role at Cox Mill on January 23, 2023.

Baker began her educational career as an elementary teacher in Casselberry, Fla., in 2004. She continued teaching in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools before moving to serve as an instructional technology facilitator with Gaston County Schools. She came to Cabarrus County Schools in 2015 as an assistant principal at W.M. Irvin Elementary before serving in the same role at W.R. Odell Elementary. She began her first principalship in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 2022.

Baker earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida, a master's degree from American College of Education, and her add-on licensure from Wingate University.

Andrew Whedbee, assistant principal at Pitts School Road Elementary, has been named principal at Harrisburg Elementary School, replacing Erin Anderson who has resigned. He will begin his new role on December 5th.

Whedbee began his career as an educator as a math teacher at Concord Middle School in 2011 and was hired as the assistant principal of instruction at Pitts School Road Elementary in 2018.

He earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Amy Peters, assistant principal at Weddington Hills Elementary School, has been named principal at Patriots STEM Elementary School, replacing Billy Davis who has accepted another position within the district. She will begin her new role at Patriots on November 28th.

Peters began her career in education as a teacher in Waller, Tx., in 2003. She moved to North Carolina to teach in Huntersville in 2007 before accepting her first administrative role as an assistant principal in Cornelius. She started in her current role at Weddington Hills in 2013.

Peters earned a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and her master's degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Cyndal Brenneman, teacher at Rocky River Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at Boger Elementary School, replacing Chantel Berry who was recently named principal at Winecoff Elementary. Cyndal will begin her new role on December 5th.

Brennerman started her teaching career at Bethel Elementary School in 2007, where she was named Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year for 2012-13. She moved to Rocky River Elementary School in 2014. She is currently completing her internship at Roberta Road Middle School.

Brennerman holds a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte.