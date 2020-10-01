Central Cabarrus graduate's COVID quarantine leads to award-winning filmmaking

CONCORD — COVID-19 quarantines in North Carolina have been a challenge for everyone — except possibly for Emory Rice.
A 26-year-old graduate of Central Cabarrus High School, Rice was forced to work from home just like in March due to several patients at his work testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Had that not happened though he likely wouldn’t have found his new passion he might have a chance to turn into a career.
“It all happened very quick,” he said. “And it all happened just because of the quarantine.”
He is talking about filmmaking.
Rice went to Catawba College on a football scholarship after graduating from Central Cabarrus, and in his time there he developed an interest in the theater program.
It wasn’t something he pursued at the time as he went into the medical field after graduating, but while he was in college he developed a love for animation, direction and all things filmmaking. It was never something he dabbled in after leaving Catawba, at least not until, in the first couple of weeks of March, he was stuck in quarantine.
Rice was now confined to his home without much to do and that started to grate on him.
“I was just kind of sitting in the house bored, couldn’t go to work, couldn’t do anything and decided one day, ‘I wonder if I could just reteach myself how to animate,’” he said.
That one idea has turned into a couple of projects that have taken him somewhere he never thought he would have gone when he was originally quarantined in March.
“It’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “Just sitting back and thinking I have all these stories and ideas just because I grew up in a really creative family.
“My family was like, ‘If you’ve got something weird going on then just continue it, they were never like, ‘Stop that, that’s strange.’ My parents were just like, ‘Go ahead.’”
Cooped up in his house in March, Rice teamed up with his friend from college Michea Mosh and they started working.
They began with a detective story that Rice storyboarded out and began to animate using Adobe Animate, Blender and Pencil2D Animation to make the films come to life.
It started out as a thing to pass the time, but once someone else saw the finished product this hobby turned into something bigger.
“We animated it and had a person watch it and they were like, ‘No, no, you need to submit this to film festivals. This is really, really good,’” he said.
Rice and Mosh submitted their first film “Elizabeth Hardy: Private Investigator” and then a second entitled “Peek A Boo.” In total the two entered into nearly 30 festivals and have since won nine awards including Best Animation in the “HOLLYWOOD BLOOD HORROR FESTIVAL,” the CTEA Best Horror Film (Micro): Creepy Animation at the “Creepy Tree Film Festival” for “Peek A Boo” and an Honorable Mention at the Florence Film Awards for “Elizabeth Hardy: Private Investigator.”
Support Local Journalism
The films were accepted at festivals such as Vegas Cinefest International, the Upstate NY Horror Film Festival, Carnival of Darkness: The Haunted Pamlico Film Festival, and the Make Art Not War Future Film Festival.
The success of the films has also led to Rice receiving other offers to direct smaller films in North Carolina.
Pretty impressive for two young men including a 26-year-old out of Concord who have been in the business all of six months and had to make all of their sound effects for their films in their own homes.
Because that was what they had to do. They also had to storyboard all of their ideas, write the scripts, draw out every single scene and recruit voice actors to sound out the parts in their movies.
Self made doesn’t even begin to describe what Rice and Mosh have done.
“From start to finish it’s a long process,” Rice said. “Even though our film’s shorter, it’s still a very long process because at first you have to get the idea, and I’ve always written everything out word for word.
“On a short film it takes me about a week or so to write a script out, but then it’s different for animation, because live action you can go into it and the actors can kind of riff off each other or make stuff up or make their facial expressions, but through animation, you have to write that down and be like, ‘This is the facial expression they’re going to make.’
“We have to figure out a way to animate that facial expression.”
This kind of attention to detail has led to success for Rice and Mosh. It has also inspired Rice to bring some of his passion for filmmaking to Concord.
While Charlotte has several film festivals every year, there isn’t much of that in Concord and Rice wants to change that.
“I’ve already been putting in the process and been applying to different venues and we’re trying to hold a film festival here in Concord next year,” he said. “We want to hold like a horror film (festival) and have some different filmmakers come in, submit their films and just have a film festival.”
He continued: “I feel like Concord and Kannapolis, especially with all the stuff they’re building, how stuff’s building up, I feel like this is a good area with a lot of creative people that we could have one too.”
COVID-19 forced Rice into quarantine, but it gave him a chance to create something new and special for himself. The idea of giving others a chance to do the same is a point of passion for him.
That’s what he had with his family. The encouragement they gave him was pivotal in pursuing his films like he is now.
With that pursuit he has found something he loves and wants to continue to build on.
“The idea of telling your own stories the way you want them to be told, it’s probably one of the best feelings you’ll ever feel,” he said. “I have a story, I wrote this story and now I have the ability to show the world the way that I want it to be shown, so it’s definitely something that I want to pursue.”
You can actually view both short films online now. “Peek A Boo” is streaming at Opprimetv.com and “Elizabeth Hardy: Private Investigator” can be found at Sofy.tv.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.