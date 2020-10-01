Central Cabarrus graduate's COVID quarantine leads to award-winning filmmaking

That one idea has turned into a couple of projects that have taken him somewhere he never thought he would have gone when he was originally quarantined in March.

“It’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “Just sitting back and thinking I have all these stories and ideas just because I grew up in a really creative family.

“My family was like, ‘If you’ve got something weird going on then just continue it, they were never like, ‘Stop that, that’s strange.’ My parents were just like, ‘Go ahead.’”

Cooped up in his house in March, Rice teamed up with his friend from college Michea Mosh and they started working.

They began with a detective story that Rice storyboarded out and began to animate using Adobe Animate, Blender and Pencil2D Animation to make the films come to life.

It started out as a thing to pass the time, but once someone else saw the finished product this hobby turned into something bigger.

“We animated it and had a person watch it and they were like, ‘No, no, you need to submit this to film festivals. This is really, really good,’” he said.