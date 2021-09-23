CFEA launches community land trust, $5 Million partnership with county

The City of Concord launched CFEA with a one percent millage rate tax (amount per every $1,000 of assessed property values) and a community board of directors. CFEA’s Board of Directors voted to start a community land trust under CFEA to purchase land and properties and reserve them for affordable ownership and rental for residents earning at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) and below. CFEA will use the $5 million Cabarrus Recovery Grant as a resource for CFEA’s community land trust.

On Sept. 29, CFEA will launch virtual community sessions with Grounded Solutions, a national lead convener and technical support agency for community land trust and other affordable housing initiatives. “This will be a true ‘community’ land trust,” says Dr. Graham. “In addition to our virtual meetings that will serve as real-time development sessions for the land trust. We will also have opportunities for input that target communities that lack broadband and access to technology, an issue that needs more attention.”