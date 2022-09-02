Changing of the guard: Shanley officially Cabarrus County's DA

Ashlie P. Shanley officially became the District Attorney for Cabarrus County after being appointed by Governor Roy Cooper and sworn in in a ceremony Thursday.

Shanley replaces Roxann Vaneekhoven, whose retirement became effective Wednesday.

Shanley was the Chief Assistant District Attorney at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she was an Assistant District Attorney and Safe Haven Special Victims Unit Lead Prosecutor at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. She earned her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina State University and her Juris Doctor at Campbell University School of Law.

Shanley's assistants and staff were also sworn in Thursday. Superior Court Judge Marty McGee administered the oath of office.

Shanley, who has been Vaneekhoven's long-time chief assistant, is running unopposed for the office in November