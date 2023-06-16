During Charlie Bridge’s tenure with the City of Concord, he has witnessed the growth of the community, from around 55,000 people at the turn of the century to more than 110,000 people today.

Such an influx of people required a robust connectivity network. That is why Bridges, who works for Technologies Edge, the information technology contractor for the city, has been so important, as he has been the I.T. manager for the city.

“The city’s had rapid growth and as part of that, I.T. has had to grow along with it,” he said.

After 24 years of helping oversee the city’s technological growth (he began in January of 2000), Bridges is retiring at the end of the month.

“I’m just proud to have been part of Team Concord,” he told the Independent Tribune, looking back on his career. He noted although he technically works for Technologies Edge, he has always felt and has been treated like an employee with the city.

Bridges has had a close relationship with Mayor Bill Dusch, who was a co-founder of Technologies Edge and has known Bridges since he hired him in 2000.

Dusch and Bridges shared an office in the basement of the old city hall on Union Street for 20 years. They worked as a team--Dusch, the personable, outgoing figure and Bridges, who was more reserved and operated behind-the-scenes.

"Charlie is more like a brother to me," than an employee, Dusch said. "We would never get upset with each other but we would always listen to the other."

Bridges helped oversee the implementation of over 100 miles of fiber optic cable to every major city facility. This endeavor begin in the early 2000s, when most municipalities still relied on connectivity from telephone companies.

Bridges appreciates Concord had the foresight to understand early on just how critical fiber optics would be in the future.

He is proud that the roughly 1,200 city employees have email accounts, with the vast majority having computers or tablets, even those most people might not expect. With the city bringing garbage and recycling services in-house beginning July 1, Bridges said solid waste trucks will be equipped with tablets.

There are also around 100 network switches, similar to computer routers, throughout the city.

“To have the city that well connected, I’m proud of that and proud to have been a part of that,” he said.

Though he lives in Mooresville, he has enjoyed spending time getting to know so many people in the city. He joked that more people know him in Concord than his own city.

“I retire in two weeks, and so in Mooresville, I’ll go to restaurants and I’m going to have to introduce myself,” he said.

He appreciates that even though Concord has grown in recent years, it has still retained the feel of a close-knit town, where people are friendly and inviting.

“I have loved working for the City of Concord,” he said, noting it will be emotional for him his last few days. “The people are absolutely wonderful, whether it’s elected officials or city management or everyday co-workers. They work hard and they try and do what’s right for the community.”

Bridges, 65, has been thinking about retirement for quite some time and feels now is the best time to step aside, especially since I.T. services will be brought in-house beginning next month.

Bridges has been busy the past few weeks assisting Mike Hausler, who in May became the city’s first I.T. director. Even after retiring, he will still be under contract to help the city as needed.

He looks forward to the bliss of doing “absolutely nothing” the first week of retirement. After that, he plans to spend time restoring his 1985 Mustang along with tackling several house projects. He would also like to travel, including exploring Europe, something he’s never done before.