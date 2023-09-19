KANNAPOLIS - Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc., and distribution service provider of the chain’s restaurants, will create more than 85 jobs in Rowan County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Chick-fil-A Supply will invest $58.3 million to open a new distribution center in the City of Kannapolis.

“Chick-fil-A’s expansion is good for Kannapolis along with Rowan and surrounding counties,” said Governor Cooper. “We appreciate their vote of confidence in North Carolina and the strength of our workforce and infrastructure.”

Known for its Original Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality, Chick-fil-A has grown to be one of the nation’s highest-volume quick service restaurants since opening in 1967. Chick-fil-A Supply ensures restaurants have the food and products they need through a seamless delivery experience that extends the Chick-fil-A culture of care. The new 120,000-square-foot distribution center will serve around 100 restaurants in the Charlotte region. The company plans to open the facility in the third quarter 2024. Chick-fil-A Supply currently operates four distribution centers, including a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in Mebane.

“Chick-fil-A Supply is committed to investing in local communities like Kannapolis to create jobs and grow our supply chain operation,” said Josh Grote, executive director of Chick-fil-A Supply. “We look forward to growing our Chick-fil-A Supply family in North Carolina and know they will complete deliveries with care to serve our franchise Operators, licensees and Team Members.”

New positions being created by the company include drivers, managers, office staff, and warehouse personnel. Although wages will vary by position, the average annual wage is estimated to be $58,574, which exceeds the Rowan County average of $50,138. These new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.8 million for the region.

“North Carolina has the fourth largest food and beverage industry in the United States and is within a day’s drive of 150 million customers,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “When well-known companies like Chick-fil-A reinvest in North Carolina, it affirms our reputation as the best state to do business.”

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Chick-fil-A Supply’s location to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. Chick-fil-A Supply must create 82 jobs to receive One NC grant payments. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We’re delighted to welcome Chick-fil-A to Rowan County,” said N.C. Senator Paul Newton. “These new jobs and investments will be great additions to our community and it's part of our mission to help them grow."

“This is fantastic news for the City of Kannapolis and the state,” said N.C. Representative Kevin Crutchfield. “We appreciate the collaboration of local and state partners that recruited such an outstanding company to the region.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, North Carolina Community College System, Rowan County, Rowan County Economic Development Council, City of Kannapolis, and Duke Energy.