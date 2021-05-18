 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church calls for help cleaning up Old Campground Cemetery
0 comments

Church calls for help cleaning up Old Campground Cemetery

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Campground Cemetery in Concord

Another major cleanup will take place at the Old Campground Cemetery Saturday, May 29. Volunteers are needed to help out.

 Victoria Young, Independent Tribune

CONCORD — Another Old Campground Cemetery cleanup is on the horizon.

We need your help! We need YOU! Please join us on Saturday May 29, 2021 from 8am until 1pm as we clean up the Old Campground Cemetery.

Volunteers, Community and/or Church Groups along with other Civic Organizations are asked to bring lawn mowers, weed eaters, large tree/branch trimmers, gloves, rakes, and tarps.

Last year we had at least 58 volunteers to come out and support the Old Campground clean-up day. We are also asking for volunteers to donate water, Gatorade, and light snacks.

For more information please contact Tom Merren at 704-858-4007 or Zion Hill AME Zion Church at 980-439-5612.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sky is Gaza City lights up as Israeli jets continue airstrikes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts