Church calls for help cleaning up Old Campground Cemetery

Staff report
CONCORD — Another Old Campground Cemetery cleanup is on the horizon.
We need your help! We need YOU! Please join us on Saturday May 29, 2021 from 8am until 1pm as we clean up the Old Campground Cemetery.
Volunteers, Community and/or Church Groups along with other Civic Organizations are asked to bring lawn mowers, weed eaters, large tree/branch trimmers, gloves, rakes, and tarps.
Last year we had at least 58 volunteers to come out and support the Old Campground clean-up day. We are also asking for volunteers to donate water, Gatorade, and light snacks.
For more information please contact Tom Merren at 704-858-4007 or Zion Hill AME Zion Church at 980-439-5612.
